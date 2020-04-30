Beit Shemesh Mayor Requests That Lockdown Of Chareidi Neighborhoods Be Removed





Beit Shemesh Mayor Dr. Aliza Bloch requested on Wednesday from National Security Council (NSC) head Meir Ben Shabbat and Director-General of the Health Ministry Moshe Bar-Siman Tov to cancel the lockdown that was placed on the neighborhoods of Nachala U’Menucha and Kiryat Beit Shemesh Beis due to a high rate of coronavirus infections.

Instead, Bloch suggested “pinpoint” lockdowns on “problematic” buildings – buildings with a significant number of coronavirus cases.

“The management should be moved to that of [individual] buildings rather than the whole neighborhood,” Bloch said. “It’s also necessary to strengthen the municipal dissemination of information, to increase enforcement in the public sphere and simultaneously to increase the amount and ease of access to testing for the public.”

“In brainstorming with all the participating professionals in a situational assessment there were no justifications found for a continuation of the lockdown,” Bloch wrote.

