Israel: 15,870 Cases, 219 Deaths, Assuta Hospital In Ashdod Closes Its Coronavirus Ward





There are 15,870 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Israel as of Thursday, with 117 in serious condition, of whom 85 are ventilated. Israel has recorded 219 fatalities due to the coronavirus.

A total of 8,412 Israelis have recovered from the virus.

As the number of new coronavirus cases in Israel continues to decline, Assuta Medical Center in Ashdod announced that it has closed its coronavirus ward due to a lack of patients.

#Corona department at Assuta hospital in #Ashdod is closed… the reason? Zero patients

Hope to see all #COVID19 departments closed soon, in #Israel and around the world.

The regulation restricting Israelis from participating in exercise or sports activities more than 500 meters from their homes was lifted on Thursday at 8 a.m.

When not exercising, Israelis are still limited to 100 meters of their homes except for essential purposes but that restriction will probably be lifted early next week as well.

Also, outdoor markets, such as the Machane Yehudah shuk may open next week, a Ynet report said. The report said that only half of the stalls will be allowed to open at one time and the number of people allowed into the market will be restricted.

The Transportation Ministry is holding a meeting on Thursday to discuss re-opening the train railways on Sunday, a Channel 13 News report said.

