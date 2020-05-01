“I Was Moved To Tears, I Hugged & Kissed Her:” Hadas’s Father On The Moment She Woke Up





The Rambam Medical Center in Haifa reported on Thursday morning that the condition of Hadas Biton, the 11-year-old girl from Elad who was seriously ill from the coronavirus, has further improved.

Hadas has been weaned from the ventilator and is fully conscious. Her father, Eliyahu Biton, told Channel 12 News on Thursday about the moment Hadas opened her eyes.

“She woke up and returned to herself, I was moved to tears,” Hadas’s father said. “I told her that we love her and that Am Yisrael is behind her…everyone is davening.”

“A huge stone has been removed from our hearts. But we’re still tense and it’s still difficult – she’s still in intensive care. She’s not completely focused due to the sedatives and medications.”

“Hadas has an infection in her myocardium as well as her large intestine, but Baruch Hashem she’s improving and we’re optimistic. We’re not moving from her side for even a minute. We need to continue to daven that she’ll heal quickly.”

“We need to be very careful,” Biton stressed. “There’s a feeling in the public that children are safe and everything is okay, that we only need to be careful about the adults and keep them in.”

“Not at all – I almost lost my child. but in the zechus of chasdei Shamayim, the tefillos of Am Yisrael and the doctors, the faithful shalichim, it didn’t happen. It’s dangerous – this disease is deceiving. Parents need to explain to children how dangerous the coronavirus is. We need to maintain hygiene and be makpid on wearing a mask.”

The public is asked to continue davening for the refuah shelaimah of Hadas bas Orah b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








