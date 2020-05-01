Stone Throwing, Attempted Ramming Attacks, Mar Quiet On Thursday





Terrorists threw stones at passing vehicles on Highway 443 near the Dor Gas Station. As a result of the stones, the windshield on at least one vehicle was smashed. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

A short time later, in what appears to be a separate incident, stones were thrown at cars near the Shiloh junction in Binyamin. Once again, at least one windshield was smashed and miraculously no injuries were reported.

In another incident, this time at the Shayerot Etzion Junction near Efrat, emergency services were called to what appeared to be an attempted ramming attack. Upon arrival, forces from Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah were told to stand down as there were no injuries reported. Following the incident, it was concluded that a car sped past a police officer who was attempting to flag it down. The driver was chased and finally stopped by the police and received a hefty fine for not following orders and endangering the officer’s life.

