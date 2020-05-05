Israel: 16,268, Cases, 237 Deaths, Yeshivah Bochur, 16, & Elad Girl, 11, Transferred Out Of ICU





There are 16,268 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Israel as of Tuesday, a rise of only 31 new cases in the past 24 hours, with 89 in serious condition, of whom 66 are ventilated.

A total of 10,223 Israelis have recovered from the virus, leaving only 5,808 active virus cases in Israel.

Israel recorded 237 deaths from the coronavirus as of Tuesday after three women, aged 89, 92 and 93, passed away overnight Monday.

The 11-year-old girl from Elad and the 16-year-old yeshivah bochur from Tzfat who were both in the ICU of Rambam Medical Center in Haifa in serious condition after contracting the coronavirus have recovered and been transferred out of the ICU.

The Knesset Subcommittee for Intelligence Services voted on Monday to approve a three-week extension of Shin Bet’s tracking program of coronavirus carriers. The extension also has to be approved by the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, which is scheduled to meet later today.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion visited the Shuafat neighborhood of East Jerusalem on Tuesday, distributing over 500 food baskets to families in quarantine as well as to the elderly and needy.

אמנם לא נכנסו לתוך הקסבה של מחנה פליטים שועפאט, ובכל זאת אירוע חסר תקדים: ראש עיריית ירושלים משה ליאון, נציגי משטרה ופיקוד הערב הגיעו כדי לחלק מזון באזור. pic.twitter.com/9z4h2tLul2 — Suleiman Maswadeh סולימאן מסוודה (@SuleimanMas1) May 5, 2020

Arab communities in Israel will continue to have a nighttime curfew for Ramadan until May 10.

Twenty new cases of the coronaviurs were identified in the Bedouin town of Hura in the Negev on Monday and the town now has 142 cases in total.

An epidemiological investigation by the Health Ministry showed that the outbreak stemmed from a wedding with about 200 guests that took place about 10 days ago, contrary to Health Ministry regulations. Guests were exposed to a coronavirus carrier present at the wedding and then brought it home to their families.

In the Palestinian Authority, chairman Mahmoud Abbas extended the state of emergency on Monday night until June 5. There are currently 532 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the PA.

