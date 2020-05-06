Watch: Kosel Re-Opens To Public, 300 At A Time In Separate “Davening Zones” With Masks





Following Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announcement on Monday night that the ban on davening within 500 meters of one’s home was canceled among other easing of restrictions, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation announced on Tuesday morning that the wider public will now be allowed to daven at the Kosel in adherence with Health Ministry regulations.

However, as currently minyanim are still limited to up to 19 people in an open area, the Kosel plaza will be divided into as many “davening zones” as possible in the available area. Mispallelim will have their temperatures checked and their personal information recorded before entering and are required to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

The foundation emphasized that tefillah at the Kosel will be possible for only 300 mispallelim at a time. If the “davening zones” are all full, mispallelim will be asked to wait outside at the entrance to the Kosel at the required distance until space is available.

עד 300 מתפללים: הכותל המערבי נפתח לכולם, תחת מגבלות pic.twitter.com/moeGfhW6Lp — אלי שלזינגר Eli Shlezinger (@EliShlezinger) May 5, 2020

The Kosel Rav, Rav Shmuel Rabinowitz, reminded the public that according to halacha, anyone who hasn’t seen the makom ha’Mikdash in over 30 days must tear kriyah and say: בֵּית קָדְשֵׁנוּ וְתִפְאַרְתֵּנוּ אֲשֶׁר הִלְלוּךָ אֲבֹתֵינוּ הָיָה לִשְׂרֵפַת אֵשׁ וְכָל מַחֲמַדֵּינוּ הָיָה לְחָרְבָּה.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







