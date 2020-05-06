Newsweek Ranks Israeli Hospital As One Of Top 10 In The World





Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer was ranked as one of the top ten hospitals in the world for 2020 by Newsweek magazine in its annual ranking.

Newsweek partners with global data research company Statista Inc. to rank the best hospital in 21 countries throughout the world.

“If you were asked to name the world’s best hospitals, you might well have mentioned the Mayo Clinic, Massachusetts General and the University Hospital, Zurich,” Newsweek stated in its introduction. “You might not have thought of the Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv, the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm or Singapore General.”

Sheba was ranked as number nine on the list and another Israeli hospital, Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, more recently known as Tel-Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, was ranked as 34th on the list.

“The Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer, near Tel Aviv, serves as Israel’s national research and university-affiliated training hospital,” Newsweek wrote.

“It was founded in 1948 as the country’s first military hospital. Today, it collaborates with biotech and pharmaceutical companies around the world to develop new drugs and treatments.”

“Serving more than 1.6 million patients a year, its facilities include an acute care hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, a women’s hospital, a children’s hospital, an eating disorders clinic, a post-traumatic stress disorder clinic for soldiers and an outpatient clinic. Its research specialties include cardiology, cancer, brain diseases, obstetrics and gynecology, genetics and medical education.”

Four US hospitals were ranked in the top ten, including the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, ranked first on the list, Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH, ranked number two, Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA, ranked as number three, and John Hopkins in Baltimore, MD, ranked as number six.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







