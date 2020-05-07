Heartwarming: Israeli Teen Moves In With His Saba During Lockdown, Hasn’t Left Apt In 6 Weeks





Almost two months ago, when Israel’s Health Ministry began imposing restrictions of movement on Israeli citizens to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Gal Ohana, 16, of Ashkelon, realized that his grandfather, 89, would be all alone.

So without thinking twice, Gal decided he would move in with his Saba Yaakov to take care of him and ensure he won’t be lonely and bored during the coronavirus era. He packed a bag and has been there ever since, spending time with his grandfather, cooking for him, cleaning his apartment and basically doing everything that is needed.

Despite his family’s predictions that he would get bored and leave after a week, Gal is still by his grandfather’s side. He hasn’t left the apartment even once since his grandfather is in a high-risk group due to his age.

Gal has some online classes on Zoom in the morning but the rest of his day is devoted to taking care of his grandfather. Since his grandfather is a vegetarian, Gal is even refraining from eating meat while at his home and he cooks vegetarian meals for both of them.

“I moved in with Saba in order to take care of him and not leave him alone during the coronavirus pandemic,” Gal told Channel 12 News. “I wanted him to spend this time enjoying life and not be bored and lonely. My family thought I would give up after a week. Everyone is shocked that I’m here until today.”

“This is the proof that things can be different in Israel,” said Saba Yaakov, “Not everything is black. Instead of being alone and lonely all day, I have with whom to be. I enjoy every moment he’s here.”

Below, watch Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz calling Ohana to praise him for his devotion to his grandfather, truly an educational act:

גל אוחנה, הילד שמטפל בסבו בתקופת הקורונה ושיגע את הרשת – זוכה לתמיכה גם משר החינוך.

הסיפור פורסם לראשונה בחדשות 16:00, בערוץ 13 pic.twitter.com/4QWC1AnS5M — almog boker (@bokeralmog) May 5, 2020

