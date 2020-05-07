NYC ‘Seeded’ COVID-19 Outbreaks Across US





New research shows New York City was the primary source of coronavirus infections across the United States.

Thousands of people who left the city earlier this year helped spread the virus to places like Louisiana, Ohio, Arizona and even Alaska, according to a report in the New York Times. Research shows Tri-State outbreaks in Connecticut and New Jersey can also be traced back to the city.

Other outbreaks were fueled by cases in Washington state, the research shows, but even the majority of cases in California and Oregon now have viral genetic signatures related to New York City.

Researchers tracked the virus’ mutations, as well as outbreak models and individual travel histories to determine New York City “seeded” other outbreaks in the country.

“We now have enough data to feel pretty confident that New York was the primary gateway for the rest of the country,” Yale epidemiologist Nathan Grubaugh told the Times.

Many outbreaks in the United States can be traced back to New York and subsequently to Europe, the research shows.

Researchers believe the city already had more than 10,000 infections by March 1. The New York state “Pause” order wouldn’t come until March 20. By then, thousands of people were spreading the virus around the city and to other states.

The research suggests local and federal officials would have to have acted much sooner to stop the spread of the virus.

“It means that we missed the boat early on, and the vast majority in this country is coming from domestic spread,” Scripps Research professor Kristian Andersen told the Times.

(Source: 1010WINS.RADIO.COM)







