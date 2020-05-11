LIVESTREAM FROM MERON: 150 Participants At 3 Bonfires





Police are preparing ahead of Lag B’Omer on Monday night to enforce restrictions on the public forbidding bonfires and large gatherings.

Police forces will be increased in cities, forests, beaches, parks and open areas beginning on Monday through Wednesday, and will be reinforced by police aerial units which will be on the lookout for gatherings or bonfires from Israeli skies. Anyone caught violating the emergency orders may be fined up to NIS 500 ($142).

About 2,500 police officers from the Northern District, Border Patrol and Traffic Division units will be deployed for the operation.

The police sealed off the kever of Rav Shimon bar Yochai last night and only residents of the town of Meron will be allowed entry.

Below is a video published by the Health Ministry as part of a campaign to the Chareidi public to adhere to health regulations on Lag B’omer:

בכל קמפיין הקורונה, דסק הוידאו במטה ההסברה שניהל חיים גרידינגר הבריקו ביצירתיות.

הנה עוד הברקה חזקקה: pic.twitter.com/a9ddbo1zVr — meni shwartz מני גירא שורץ (@menishwartz) May 11, 2020

As usual, coronavirus restrictions are swiftly followed by attempts to find the humor in every situation. Lag B’Omer 2020 is no exception:

לג בעומר 2020 pic.twitter.com/lh5ji3lb77 — שלמה שפירא (@IQU6rzQXVRiwYjx) May 10, 2020

לג בעומר השנה pic.twitter.com/7J5f2NZUOq — נתנאל עזריאלי (@87mayan) May 9, 2020

