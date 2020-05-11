NY Investigating More Than 90 Children With “COVID-Related Diseases”





New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state is currently investigating more than 90 cases of “Covid-related diseases” in young children.

“We have 93 cases we’re investigating of young children that have Covid-related diseases,” the governor said during his daily coronavirus press briefing Monday.

Cuomo on Sunday said New York state was investigating 85 cases of a coronavirus-related illness that is afflicting children across the state.

So far, three young New Yorkers have died from an illness that may be related to Covid-19 include a teenager in Suffolk County, as well as a 7-year-old in Westchester County and a 5-year-old in New York City, according to the governor’s office.

Last week, New York State Department of Health reported some children have developed an inflammatory syndrome possibly linked to the coronavirus.

“Thankfully most children with COVID-19 only experience mild symptoms, but in some, a dangerous inflammatory syndrome can develop,” New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said in a statement.

New York is investigating if the cases contradict the belief that children are less at risk for coronavirus and what other hospitals should look out for, Cuomo said.

