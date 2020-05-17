Israel’s 35th Government Sworn In After “Worst Political Crisis In Israeli History”





Israel’s 35th government was sworn in on Sunday at the Knesset on Sunday afternoon, the first government in Israel history that includes the position of “alternate prime minister,” after 507 days of repeat elections and a transitional government amidst the unprecedented coronavirus crisis.

Prior to the government’s swearing-in, Israel’s Basic Laws were amended to create the new position of “alternate prime minister,” a vital part of the Netanyahu-Gantz coalition deal.

The government will also be the largest in Israel’s history with 36 ministries and 16 deputy-ministries, many of them newly created to satisfy Likud MKs vying for ministerial positions in the new government.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu opened the speeches, saying that the pubic wanted a unity government and that’s what the public got and that he and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz have chosen to serve the people together.

Netanyahu addressed the coronavirus pandemic, saying that Israel needs strong leadership to battle the coronaviurs, warning that a second wave is possible and that one of the new government’s first steps will be to establish a “coronavirus cabinet.”

מצעד התיקים: צפו בראש הממשלה מקריא את רשימת השרים > https://t.co/VdCQnuy2vX pic.twitter.com/L02v0ohs7Z — החדשות – N12 (@N12News) May 17, 2020

Netanyahu also announced the exact date that Gantz will take over as prime minister as November 27, 2021.

Gantz spoke next and praised Netanyahu for accepting the decision of the voters and cooperating with him to form a unity government, adding that the new government ends the “worst political crisis in history.”

Gantz was heckled throughout his speech by his former allies now sitting in the opposition, with one of them, MK Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid), even being sent out of the plenum due to his repeated disturbances.

אתם חייבים לראות את זה… "ח"כ מיקי לוי, אני מודיע לך על הצעקות הגדולות והחזקות",

אמר בני גנץ,

וביבי התגלגל מצחוק 😄😄😄 pic.twitter.com/zqijfaUA90 — חרדים10 (@charedim10) May 17, 2020

Netanyahu will continue to serve as prime minister for the next 18 months while Blue and White leader Benny Gantz serves as defense minister and “alternate” prime minister.” In 18 months, Netanyahu will step down as prime minister and serve as “alternate” prime minister for 18 months.

״עשינו את זה, חבר״. pic.twitter.com/QrlGrGsK8z — Noam katz נועם כץ (@Noamkatz7) May 17, 2020

News reports over the weekend said that Gantz was establishing an Alternate Prime Minister’s Office (or Vice Prime Minister’s Office) at the Prime Minister’s Office, which will be in addition to the three offices he will maintain at the defense ministry, the Knesset and Blue and White headquarters.

The new office, which will be run by Gantz’s top aide, Hod Betzer, will cost Israeli taxpayers millions of shekels. The numerous newly created ministries, established to quell unrest among Likud members competing for ministerial positions will also cost millions of shekels. Netanyahu addressed critics of the extra ministries in his speech, saying that a fourth election would have cost much more.

The Netanyahu-Gantz coalition agreement also included a private “alternate” prime minister’s residence, but Gantz chose not to establish a private residence.

The swearing-in was originally scheduled for Thursday night but was delayed due to last-minute political turmoil in the Likud party regarding appointments of ministerial posts.

Netanyahu held meetings with Likud members throughout the night on Motzei Shabbos into Sunday morning to finalize the distribution of ministries.

MK Yaakov Litzman (UTJ), the new housing minister, spoke out at the swearing-in against the anti-Semitism in the Yisrael Beiteinu party.

השר ליצמן נגד ישראל ביתנו: "אנטישמיות שיש אצל כמה אנשים אצלכם במפלגה" pic.twitter.com/1IP9Zv32ki — אבי רבינא (@AviRabina) May 17, 2020

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







