Senator Ted Cruz Defends Hasidic Yeshiva Shut Down By Deblasio And NYPD; Calls For DOJ Investigation





Senator Ted Cruz is calling on the Justice Department to investigate NYC Mayor Deblasio after the NYPD shut down a Hasidic Yeshiva operating in defiance of the executive order.

“The next time NYC’s mayor sends out a gleeful tweet about sending cops after Jews, the DOJ should investigate to make sure he’s not violating constitutionally guaranteed religious liberties,” Cruz wrote in a Tuesday morning tweet.

“Actually, they should have done it after the last one,” he added.

As YWN reported, the NYPD on Monday shut down an Orthodox Jewish school in Brooklyn that was operating illegally during the pandemic.

Law enforcement officials told NBC New York that police officers found more than 100 children inside the school on Madison Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant when they arrived there Monday morning.

The next time NYC's mayor sends out a gleeful tweet about sending cops after Jews, the DOJ should investigate to make sure he's not violating constitutionally guaranteed religious liberties. Actually, they should have done it after the last one. https://t.co/BU61pkh27y — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 19, 2020

In a tweet Monday evening, de Blasio said the Yeshiva was “conducting classes with as many as 70 children.”

“I can’t stress how dangerous this is for our young people,” he wrote. “We’re issuing a Cease and Desist Order and will make sure we keep our communities and our kids safe.”

