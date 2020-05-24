Israel: 16,717 Cases, 279 Deaths, No Fatalities For 4th Day In The Row





There are 16,717 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Israel as of Sunday, a rise of only five new cases in the past 24 hours, with only 2,285 cases still being active. A total of 44 patients are in serious condition, of whom 34 are ventilated.

The death toll remains at 279 as no new fatalities were reported for the fourth day in the row.

A resident of the Mishan nursing home in Be’er Sheva who tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend tested negative on Sunday when a second test was administered.

As temperatures in Israel continued to drop on Sunday, Israelis were once again required to wear face masks.

The Health Ministry temporarily lifted the requirement for face masks last week due to the severe week-long heatwave.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Transportation Minister Miri Regev stated on Sunday that Israel’s railways will return to full operation by June 8th and buses will increase the amount of passengers allowed onboard from 25% to 75% by Thursday, May 28.

The culture ministry, in coordination with the health ministry, made a decision on Sunday to allow cultural events and live performances to re-open in mid-June under certain conditions.

Tickets must be sold online, the number of attendees must be limited to 75% of the venue’s full capacity and face masks are required.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held the new government’s first cabinet meeting on Sunday morning.

Netanyahu said at the meeting that the first two decisions of the new cabinet will be to form a new “coronavirus cabinet” and the security cabinet, adding that currently the main focus of the coronavirus battle is facilitating an economic comeback.

The prime minister said that he has instructed the finance minister to increase the economic plan’s budget to NIS 100 billion.

Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz thanked Netanyahu and other relevant members of the government for minimizing the spread of the coronavirus.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








