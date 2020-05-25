TERROR IN ISRAEL: 2 Stabbing Attacks, In Jerusalem & Near Shiloh





An attempted terror attack occurred on Monday afternoon in Jerusalem when a terrorist approached a Border Police officer in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood of Jerusalem armed with a Japanese knife, shouted “Allah Akbar” and attempted to stab him.

The terrorist was neutralized by other Border Police officers at the scene. He is reportedly in critical condition and being transported to Ein Kerem Hospital.

One police officer was lightly injured.

Earlier Monday, two armed terrorists attempted to carry out a stabbing attack in the Binyamin area of the Shomron on Monday morning.

The Arab terrorists, armed with a sickle, approached a group of IDF soldiers operating in the area between the Israeli town of Amichai near Shiloh and the Palestinian Authority town of Turmus Aya and attempted to stab them.

IDF soldiers at the scene opened fire and neutralized both of the terrorists.

The incident occurred during a larger clash between the IDF and eight Arabs near Shiloh.

The terrorists were apparently only lightly injured as they were able to flee the scene and reportedly brought themselves to a Ramallah hospital for treatment.

No Israeli soldiers or security officers were injured in the incident.

