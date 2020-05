The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Hagaon HaRav Meshulam Dovid Soloveitchik, the Rosh Yeshivah of Yeshivas Brisk in Yerushalayim.

The Rosh Yeshiva was hospitalized on Monday at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital after a fall in his home.

Rav Soloveitchik, 98, has suffered from a variety of medical issues in recent months.

The tzibur is asked to daven for Meshulam Dovid ben Alte Hendel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)