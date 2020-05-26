Help Our Pediatricians In a Time of Crisis

Sponsored Content





How many times have you rushed your child to the doctors’ office?

How many times have you called your pediatrician in the middle of the night?

How much time and attention has your pediatrician given you?

Now, it is your turn to give a little something for our pediatricians!

Please show support and help us reach the goal for this Sefer Torah Campaign.

This Sefer Torah Campaign is both: in loving memory of Dr. Harvey Hirsch – נפתלי הירץ אנשיל בן קלונימוס ז”ל – and as a heartfelt Zechus Refuah Shelaima for יבלחט”א Dr. Chaim Kaweblum – חיים בן שרה – who is in desperate need of our Tefillos as he fights this virus.

