Tel Aviv Has Highest Percentage Of New Coronavirus Cases In Past Week





The highest number of new cases of the coronavirus relative to its population in Israel in recent days has been in Tel Aviv, which recently has seen large gatherings at protests and concerts.

Some of the new cases have been students in schools or toddlers in daycare, sending hundreds of other Tel Aviv residents into quarantine.

There are currently 124 toddlers in quarantine in Tel Aviv along with their parents and the daycare staff after one of the caretakers was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The health ministry is requiring any parent that entered the daycare to quarantine as well, although it has not imposed the same restrictions in other facilities.

Another 57 students from a school in Moshav Tzofit, near the central Israel city of Kfar Saba, were sent into quarantine on Wednesday after two students in the school were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Hundreds of students, teachers and school staff members from schools throughout Israel have been forced to enter self-quarantine since schools have reopened in Israel.

