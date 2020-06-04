Israel Refuses To Re-Close School System – Only Schools With A Confirmed Case Will Close





Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met with Education Minister Yoav Galant and National Security Adviser and NSC Director Meir Ben-Shabbat in order to discuss the future of the education system in light of the recent outbreaks of Covid-19 in schools across the country.

According to Minister Galant, it was decided that any educational institution where a case of the virus was detected would be closed. Netanyahu told Galant to do everything in his power to protect both students and staff at Israeli schools.

Since the outbreak in the Gymnasia school in Yerushalayim last week, Health officials have suggested returning to online education and closing educational institutions overall. The Education Ministry thus far has strongly opposed such a move. According to the Ministry, most schools are operating in an orderly manner and are not at risk of spreading the virus.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry announced that the number of patients in the education system who have contracted the virus has risen by 19 in the last 24 hours and now stands at 244 people. A total of 51 educational institutions have closed in the past week due to coronavirus outbreaks and almost 8,000 students and educational staff are in isolation.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








