Terror: Stabbing Attack Attempt Near Modiin Illit, Terrorist Neutralized





A terrorist carried out an attempted stabbing attack at the Chashmonaim checkpoint near Modiin Illit on Wednesday night.

The terrorist, who arrived at the checkpoint by car, emerged from the vehicle and approached the checkpoint armed with a knife.

The guards spotted him and ordered him to stop and the suspect dropped the knife. The guards overpowered him and fortunately did not sustain any injuries.

The terrorist, a resident of the Palestinian Authority, was arrested and transferred for interrogation.

