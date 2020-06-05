Top Israeli Health Official: “Putting 30-40 Kids Together & Hoping Virus Wouldn’t Spread Was A Mistake”





Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu made a decision on Wednesday night to keep Israel’s schools open despite the alarming rise of coronavirus cases being diagnosed among students and staff, with only schools with a confirmed case of the virus being closed.

Many disagree with the decision, saying that schools should be closed and long-distance learning should be resumed, with many parents choosing to keep their children home.

Prof. Gabi Barbash, former health ministry director-general and CEO of Ichilov Hospital, said in an interview on Thursday that although children are at minimal risk of getting seriously ill from the coronavirus, “the closing of schools is due to the fear of the infections spreading from the schools to the general community.”

“It wasn’t necessary in the first place to reopen the educational system beyond the capsules…putting 30 – 40 children into a classroom and hoping that this virus…won’t spread is a mistake. Now we need to fix this mistake and that can be done by closing the schools with even one case but in my opinion, we should take it a step further and return to the capsules.”

Chairman of the Teachers’ Union, Yaffa Ben-David, asked Netanyahu on Wednesday to have 4th-9th graders resume long-distance learning and 3rd graders and under should return to a capsule system, with small groups of children separated from each other in order to protect teachers, who are in contact with hundreds of students.

