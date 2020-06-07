127 Israeli Schools Closed, 17,497 In Isolation, 347 Students & Teachers Test Positive For Virus





As coronavirus cases continue to appear in Israelis schools, the Health Ministry has developed a clear and organized policy to deal with coronavirus cases in schools. The schools are closed, those in contact with the confirmed patient are sent into quarantine, tests are carried out and at the end of the process, routine is restored.

The ministry stressed that 99% of Israel’s schools are continuing their routine as usual, with 127 educational institutions out of 5,200 schools and about 20,000 pre-schools closed.

A total of 17,497 students and staff members (out of 2.3 million students and 200,000 staff members) are in quarantine and there are 347 confirmed cases of the virus, 56% of which are from Jerusalem, of which 75% are from the Hebrew Gymnasium high school in Rechavia.

It was even discovered that the coronavirus case in Seminar HaYashan, the largest Chareidi high schools for girls in Yerushalayim, which forced about 500 girls to enter quarantine, stemmed from a student whose father works in Hebrew Gymnasium high school.

In Modiin Illit, after the principal of one of the biggest chadarim in the city, Netivot HaTorah, tested positive for the virus, his daughter and friend were also diagnosed with the virus. The Rebbe’s daughter is a 9th grader in one of the biggest Chareidi high school for girls in the city and dozens of her classmates were sent into quarantine and the school was closed.

The Rebbe’s friend is a teacher’s assistant in Netivot HaTorah and his diagnosis forced dozens of small children into quarantine and the closure of two kindergarten classes.

In Bnei Brak, a Rebbe in the Ruzhin Talmud Torah was diagnosed with the virus. The boys in the two classes he teaches were sent into quarantine.

Also in Bnei Brak, two students of a chassidish Beis Yaakov, a 3rd and 5th grader, tested positive for the virus and dozens of their classmates were sent into quarantine.

In Jerusalem, a 2nd grader in the Chachmas Shlomo cheder in Sanhedria Murchevet tested positive for the virus. The building housing the 1st and 2nd grades, which is separate from the main cheder building, was closed and the children and staff members entered quarantine.

