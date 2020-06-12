Israel Police Issue Hundreds Of Fines For Violations Of Health Regulations





Israel Police quadrupled the number of fines issued for violations of health regulations on Wednesday over any day last week, a Channel 12 News report said.

The increased fines follow an emergency meeting of the government earlier this week, at which a decision was made to step up enforcement of health regulations in light of the spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks

A total of 381 fines were handed out to Israeli citizens on Wednesday.

The fine for failing to wear a mask in public areas is NIS 200 ($60). Fines to businesses which fail to adhere to health regulations vary from NIS 2,000 to NIS 5,000 ($580-$1,450).

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







