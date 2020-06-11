Tragedy In Modiin Illit: 7-Year-Old R”L Killed While Crossing The Street





A seven-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle on Rechov Avnei Nezer in Modiin Illit on Thursday afternoon.

MDA paramedics arrived at the scene and evacuated her in critical condition to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer while performing life-saving medical treatment.

Sadly, shortly after arriving at the hospital, the doctors were forced to declare her death.

The girl was later identified as Sora Rubinstein, daughter of R’ Moshe and Adina Rubinstein.

A witness at the scene said that a Hatzalah volunteer who was on the way to a call struck the child as she was crossing the street at the crosswalk.

The driver of the vehicle has been detained by the police and an investigation has been opened into the circumstances of the incident.

Two other Israelis were killed in car accidents earlier on Thursday, including a policewoman driving a motorcycle toward Jerusalem who was hit by a truck and a female pedestrian in Netanya who was hit by a car.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







