3 Guards At Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Residence Positive For COVID-19





There are 18,972 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Israel as of Motzei Shabbos, an increase of 177 new cases since Friday night.

The number of active cases has risen to 3,315, with 35 patients in serious condition, of whom 26 are ventilated. The death toll remains at 300.

Three security guards at Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem are among the newly diagnosed coronavirus carriers, according to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Residence on Motzei Shabbos.

Since the guards were posted outside the residence, they had no direct contact with the prime minister and he will not have to enter quarantine. The statement added that Netanyahu was tested for the virus a few days ago and the result was negative.

Later on Motzei Shabbos, it was announced that an employee at President Reuven Rivlin’s official residence in Jerusalem tested positive for the coronavirus. A statement from Rivlin’s office said that consultations are taking place with Health Ministry officials regarding the need for other employees and President Rivlin to enter quarantine.

The spike of coronavirus cases in the Tel Aviv area has continued, with 205 new cases in the past week.

There has also been a spike of virus cases in Tzfat. Of the new cases in the city, 22% of the coronavirus carriers contracted the virus at schools, 45% at shuls and 33% at home.

There are currently 177 schools and preschools that were closed due to the coronavirus, 493 students and teachers who were diagnosed with the virus, and 25,821 students and teachers in isolation.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







