GOOD NEWS: Chief Rabbi Of Russia Released From The Hospital





Harav Berel Lazar, the Chief Rabbi of Russia, who contracted the coronavirus and was hospitalized last week in a Moscow hospital, was released from the hospital before Shabbos.

A message from his office on Friday stated: “The Chief Rabbi of Russia, Hagaon Rav Berel Lazar, who fell ill with the coronavirus was released today to his home after a number of days of hospitalization in a hospital in Moscow.”

“His office is grateful to the devoted and attentive medical staff and all the Jews of Russia, who davened for his recovery over the week.”

Last week, the Rav began to develop symptoms of the coronavirus and was transferred to a Moscow hospital on erev Shabbos.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








