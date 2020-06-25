Concerning Report: 20% Of Active Virus Patients Are From Chareidi Areas





Israel’s Health Ministry officials are concerned about the high rate of morbidity in Chareidi areas, with data showing that 20% of the active coronavirus patients are from Chareidi communities, with the infection rate in Chareidi areas much higher than other areas of the country, Kan News reported on Wednesday morning.

The IDF’s Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center conducted a comprehensive study and analysis of the morbidity data for the five Chareidi cities of Bnei Brak, Elad, Beitar Illit, Modiin Illit and Beit Shemesh “following the high rate of infection rates in the Chareidi sector in the past week.”

According to the report, about 14% of the new coronavirus cases diagnosed this week were from the above-mentioned cities.

The report also warned of high rates of infection in the Chareidi neighborhoods of Jerusalem, Ashdod, Netanya, Tzfat and Tiveria.

The report warns that the high density of the population in these cities, the difficulties of self-quarantining, and the close ties between the various Chareidi cities and neighborhoods require a firm and immediate response regarding enforcement, quarantine, information campaigns and assistance to the population in order to swiftly halt the spread of the virus.

The special government committee designated to make decisions on restricted zones, the Ministerial Committee on Declaring Restricted Zones, met on Tuesday night and agreed to declare Elad and Kiryat Sanz in Tiveria as restricted zones.

The committee is meeting again on Wednesday and is reportedly considering declaring the cities of Modiin Illit and Bat Yam as restricted zones.

