Givat Assaf Hamas Terrorist Receives 4 Life Sentences





Givat Assaf terrorist Asam Barghouti, who murdered two Nachal Chareidi soldiers and critically wounded another one, was sentenced to four life sentences on Wednesday.

The Judea Military Court also ordered Barghouti to pay over NIS 15 million to the families of the victims.

In December 2016, Barghouti approached the Givat Assaf Junction in the Binyamin area of the Shomron in a vehicle and opened gunfire on soldiers and civilians at a hitchhiking station. He then fled the scene but was apprehended by the IDF in January 2019 after an extensive manhunt.

Two Nachal Chareidi soldiers, IDF Sergeant Yuval Mor-Yosef and Corporal Yosef Cohen, were killed in the attack, and another one, Netanel Felber, was critically wounded. Felber survived but remains in a rehabilitation hospital to this day due to the severe head injury he suffered.

Barghouti, who was a resident of the village of Kobar, near Ramallah, is from the Barghouti clan whose members are affiliated with Hamas and have carried out numerous deadly terrorist attacks against Israel for the past forty years.

Asam’s brother, Saleh Barghouti, carried out the Ofra terrorist attack, shooting and wounding seven Israeli civilians at a bus stop, including a pregnant woman whose critical injuries led to the premature birth of her first baby, who died days later.

Asam’s father, Omar Barghouti, spent over 25 years in prison for the terrorist attacks he carried out against Israel.

Another member of the clan, also named Omar Barghouti, is a founding member of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic Boycott of Israel and co-founder of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement (BDS).

There are numerous other Barghoutis who committed terrorist attacks against Israel but the most notorious one is Marwan Barghouti, also from Kobar, who is currently serving five life sentences in an Israeli jail.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








