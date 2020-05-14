Condition Of Nachal Chareidi Soldier Injured In Terror Attack In 2018 Deteriorates





Netanel Felber, a Nachal Chareidi soldier who was critically wounded in a shooting terror attack at the Givat Assaf junction in December 2018, has taken a turn for the worse following a skull construction surgical operation he underwent on Wednesday.

The terror attack killed two Nachal Chareidi soldiers, IDF Sergeant Yuval Mor-Yosef and Corporal Yosef Cohen, and left Felber with a near-fatal head injury. Felber, from an American-Israeli family in Ra’anana, remained in critical condition for some time, lying unconscious and wavering between life and death but he eventually regained consciousness and recovered from the initial injury.

He was then transferred to the Tel Hashomer rehabilitation hospital, where he has been ever since undergoing rehabilitation due to his severe head injury.

הידרדרות במצבו של חייל גדוד 'נצח יהודה' נתנאל פלבר שנפצע אנושות בפיגוע בגבעת אסף לפני כשנה וחצי, בו נהרגו חיילי הגדוד יובל מור־יוסף ויוסף כהן הי"ד. בתקופה האחרונה מצבו השתפר, אולם כאמור, אמש חלה הידרדרות במצבו.

תתפללו לרפואת נתנאל אילן בן שיינא ציפורה.@behadrei_bhol pic.twitter.com/pB005FQeFo — קובי בורנשטיין (@hachardak) May 14, 2020

This past Sukkos, he was even able to attend a Simchas Beis Ha’Shoeiva for Nachal Chareidi.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah shaleimah of Netanel Ilan ben Shayna Tzipora b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

שנה עברה מאז נרצחו באכזריות יובל מור יוסף ויוסף כהן הי"ד.

ת.נ.צ.ב.ה.

להבחל"ח חברם נתנאל פלבר, עדיין זקוק לרחמי שמים מרובים.

התפללו לרפואת נתנאל אילן בן שיינא צפורה pic.twitter.com/xDE4BY4auZ — קובי בורנשטיין (@hachardak) December 14, 2019

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








