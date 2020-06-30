Tourism Industry In Distress: “If Virus Spike Continues, Israel Won’t Open Skies On Aug. 1”





A protest by thousands of Israelis in the tourism industry was held outside the finance ministry on Tuesday.

“You don’t understand what zero income is with only expenses,” Kobi Karni, chairman of the Israel Association of Travel Agencies accused politicians at the protest. “You don’t know what financial incapacity is. For you, financial incapacity is someone who lives in a villa earning tens of thousands of shekels a month.”

The protestors shouted “Open the skies!” as they waved paper airplanes.

מחאת ענף התיירות מול משרד האוצר | מנכ"ל ארקיע ירון אמזלג דורש להאריך את החל"תים בענף, לקבוע תאריכים לפתיחת השמיים, לתת מענקים ולהתאים את ההלוואות ליכולת התזרימית של החברות. 5,000 בני אדם מפגינים במקום @sharonidan pic.twitter.com/PNauQyZwAm — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) June 30, 2020

Chareidi travel agents set up a protest tent outside the Knesset. Below are photos of Transportation Minister Uri Maklev and the newly sworn-in Degel HaTorah MKs (due to the passing of the Norwegian Law), Yitzchak Pindrus and Eliyahu Bruchi, visiting the tent. The second photo shows MK Yisrael Eichler (Agudas Yisrael) visiting the tent.

סגן שר התחבורה אורי מקלב והח"כים הטריים של דגל התורה יצחק פינדרוס ואליהו ברוכי, ירדו למאהל מחאת סוכני הנסיעות שמעבר לכנסת. ברוכי: "לדבר? לא באתי לדבר. באתי לשמוע. לראות את הכאב בעיניים". pic.twitter.com/kpJmLB5ZgA — אבי רבינא (@AviRabina) June 29, 2020

ח"כ ישראל אייכלר במאהל מחאת סוכני התיירות החרדיים pic.twitter.com/rxT7ocRL4i — ישראל כהן (@Israelcohen911) June 29, 2020

Following a lull in virus cases in Israel in May, Greece and Cyprus announced they would allow Israeli tourists to visit their countries. Travel and tourist agents were hopeful as they envisioned their businesses picking up.

Unfortunately, at the beginning of June, the rate of coronavirus cases in Israel began to rise following the opening of the economy and schools in late May.

In the wake of Israel’s increased virus infection rate, the European Union announced on Saturday that Israel is now classified as “red country” due to its increasing infection rate and it will not be included on the list of “safe” countries whose citizens will be allowed into the EU. (The United States is also excluded from the list.)

The Information and Research Center of the National Security Council said on Tuesday that if coronavirus cases continue to rise, Israel will not open its skies on August 1, KAN News reported.

