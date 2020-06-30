A 17 year old boy named Shaye, who has undergone a liver transplant, is begging for your help.

Sponsored Content





Until five years ago, Shaye was a normal and happy child, with eleven siblings.

The day he collapsed, his life and his family life collapsed with him.

He was diagnosed with a disease that resulted in the collapse of his liver function, and his life was in immediate danger. His condition had deteriorated to the point where he was suffering of liver disfunction of 99%!!

After tremendous efforts and astronomical costs, he has successfully undergone a liver transplant.



However, his life continues to be in imminent danger constantly. Therefore, it is necessary to have very expensive medicines and maintain a strictly sterile environment for Shaye. This is in addition to his frequent hospitalizations.

His parents give everything they can, but as parents of 12 children of which Shaye is oldest, , in their financial situation they cannot continue to fund both the functioning of the home, and Shaye’s treatments. In addition, Shaye’s treatments do not allow his father to work, and the entire financial responsibility has fallen upon his mother who works as a kindergarten teacher. With this difficult financial situation, they are certainly unable to fund the lifesaving medical treatments for Shaye’s survival.

Shaye’s family lives in a small apartment, which simply cannot accommodate a separate sterile room with the necessary conditions.

Shaye urgently must have a separate room built for him. The cost of these constant treatments along with the construction of this room are enormous, and Shaye’s parent cannot pay for it alone.

Shaye’s life depends on you!

Can you stand by and not help save his life?

Please help his parents raise $95,000 to save his life!

Check you can make out to: Tomchei Tzedaka corp.

Mail: P.o Box 1003, Lakewood NJ 08701

PLEASE SPECIFY FOR “KEREN FAMILY YULIS #10130”

For Zelle / PayPal: [email protected]

PLEASE SPECIFY FOR “KEREN FAMILY YULIS #10130”

