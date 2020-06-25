Israel’s Ban On Non-Citizens Extended Until August 1





The Israel Aviation Authority released a statement on Thursday that the ban of non-Israeli citizens from entering Israel has been extended until August 1.

Any non-citizens who arrive in Israel will be placed on a flight back to their country of origin.

Travelers bearing special permits from the Israeli government for exceptional cases will be allowed to enter.

The ban has been extended due to the alarming rise of coronavirus cases in Israel in recent days. Israeli citizens arriving in Israel are required to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







