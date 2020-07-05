Israel: More New Cases Than All Of Italy, Spain & France In Past 24 Hours





Israel’s Health Ministry reported 1,130 new coronavirus cases as of Motzei Shabbos in the previous 24 hours, with the number of active patients reaching 10,929, the first time since the start of the pandemic that the number of active patients has been over 10,000.

The number of seriously ill patients has doubled over the past ten days to a total of 84, of whom 32 are ventilated. There are also 74 patients in moderate condition.

Four more deaths were recorded over Shabbos, raising the death toll to 330.

At least 12 residents of a Tel Aviv senior living center were diagnosed with the coronavirus over the weekend. Magen David Adom utilized its new “ambulance-bus” to transport the seniors to a geriatric care center:

מד"א בחזית המאבק בנגיף קורונה:

פעילות מבצעית ראשונה ל'אמבולנס-בוס' של מד"א

אתמול (3.7), נקרא לראשונה אוטובוס הטיפול נמרץ הייחודי של מד"א לפינוי 9 דיירים מבית אבות שאובחנו כחולים בקורונה. כל החולים פונו באמצעות האוטובוס בנסיעה אחת, אל מרכז גריאטרי לטיפול בחולי קורונה במרכז הארץ. pic.twitter.com/idE2yUhjdY — מגן דוד אדום (@mda_israel) July 4, 2020

Since the Knesset approved the resumption of the Shin Bet coronavirus surveillance program on Wednesday, thousands of Israelis have received messages ordering them to enter quarantine, Channel 12 News reported.

An intern at the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, forcing chairman of the committee, MK Zvi Hauser (Derech Eretz), into quarantine. All meetings of the committee have been canceled for the next week.

About 1,700 medical professionals are currently in quarantine, the Health Ministry reported on Friday.

Border Police commander Maj.-Gen Yaakov Shabtai tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend. Shabtai attended a memorial service last week, which was also attended by President Reuven Rivlin, IDF Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen Aviv Kochavi, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and other senior officials. An epidemiological investigation is being carried out to determine who needs to enter quarantine.

