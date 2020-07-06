Gantz On Iran Explosions: “Not Everything In Iran Is Connected To Israel”





Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke on Sunday about the series of mysterious explosions in recent days in Iran, saying that not everything that happens in Iran can be attributed to Israel.

“Everyone can be suspicious of us all the time,” Gantz said on Army Radio. “But not everything that happens in Iran is related to us.”

“All those systems are complex, they have very high safety constraints and I’m not sure they always know how to maintain them,” Gantz added.

“We continue to be active on all fronts to minimize the possibility that Iran will become a nuclear power,” Gantz asserted. “A nuclear Iran is a threat to the world and the region, as well as a threat to Israel. And we will do everything to prevent that from happening. And we will do everything possible to prevent Iran from spreading terror and weapons, but I do not refer to any individual event.”

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi also referred to the blasts in Iran on Sunday, saying at a conference that “our actions against Iran are better left unsaid,” a Jerusalem Post report said.

“We have a long-term policy over many administrations that Iran cannot be allowed to have nuclear abilities,” Ashkenazi said, explaining that a nuclear Iran is not only an existential threat to Israel in itself but supplies resources to Hezbollah as well, placing Israel’s northern border at risk. “Therefore we take actions that are better left unsaid,” Ashkenazi concluded.

The explosions began last Thursday at a missile production facility near the Prachin military complex followed by a blast at a hospital in Tehran that caused 19 fatalities.

On Friday, a building at the Natanz nuclear facility was badly damaged by a fire and on Saturday, another fire broke out at the Zargan power plant in southern Iran. Later on Saturday, Iran’s IRNA news agency reported on a chlorine gas leak at the Karun petrochemical center in southeast Iran, sickening 70 workers.

