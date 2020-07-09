Professor in Argentina Offers Bonus To “Whoever Finds A Poor Jew”





A professor at a university in Argentina promised his students a bonus to “whoever finds a poor Jew,” JTA reported.

Prof. Esteban Lizondo, who teaches at the 21st Century Business University in Córdoba, Argentina, said the outrageous comment during an online class on international politics. He also said that the establishment of the state of Israel was a concession to the “Zionist lobby” in exchange for money, adding that Jews’ money “demonstrates the power that the Jews have.”

“They are capable of handling business and financial enterprises, to continue enriching themselves,” Lizondo continued. “And not for nothing, go fight a Jew for money. Why do you guys think the Nazis killed so many Jews? Because of the envy they had. Imagine Germans bleeding to death in a terminal economic crisis, with hyperinflation, and the Jews … they kept getting rich.”

One of Lizondo’s students recorded the online lecture and posted it on social media and also reported the professor’s comments to the Córdoba office of the Argentine Jewish umbrella organization DAIA, which in turn filed a complaint with the university.

The DAIA noted in its complaint that the professor’s remarks are in violation of an Argentine law which states that it is illegal “by any means to encourage or initiate persecution or hatred against a person or groups of people because of their race, religion, nationality or political ideas.”

The university responded that it is against discrimination of any kind and it will investigate the incident and impose maximum punishment if the incident is verified.

