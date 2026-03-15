WATCH: Netanyahu Mocks Viral Death Rumors: “I’m Not Dead — Just Dying for Coffee”

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Sunday released a short video mocking viral conspiracy theories circulating online that falsely claimed he had died and suggested his hand appeared to have six fingers during a recent press conference.

The rumors began spreading after footage from a press conference last week prompted some social media users to speculate that Netanyahu’s hand showed an extra finger, fueling bizarre claims that the Israeli leader had either been replaced or had died.

In the video released Sunday, Netanyahu appears relaxed, standing inside a café as someone behind the camera addresses the rumors directly.

“Prime minister, they’re saying on the internet that you’re actually dead,” the person filming tells him.

Netanyahu responds with a grin and a quip.

“I’m dying for coffee,” he says. “I’m dying for my people. Look how they behave — fantastic.”

He then raises both hands toward the camera and jokes, “Do you want to count the fingers?”

Beyond dismissing the rumors, Netanyahu used the video to deliver a short message to the Israeli public as the country remains engaged in a widening conflict with Iran and its regional allies.

“Go out and get some fresh air, but stay near a protected space,” he said, referring to bomb shelters and reinforced rooms used during missile attacks.

The prime minister praised the resilience of Israeli citizens during the ongoing war, saying public determination strengthens the country’s leadership and security forces.

“It gives strength to me, to the government, to the IDF and to the Mossad,” he said.

Netanyahu also indicated that Israeli military operations remain underway across multiple fronts.

“We are doing things I cannot share right now,” he said. “But we are hitting Iran very hard, including today, and also in Lebanon. We will continue.”

He concluded by urging Israelis to continue following instructions from the Home Front Command and local authorities, emphasizing the importance of remaining close to protected areas as missile threats persist.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)