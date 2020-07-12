37,464 Cases, 354 Deaths, 10,000 Israelis Protest Gov’t Economic Response To Pandemic





The Health Ministry recorded 1,360 new cases of the coronavirus on Motzei Shabbos in the previous 24 hours, raising the number of active virus patients to 18,296, with 134 patients in serious condition.

There’s been a significant increase in the number of ventilated patients to 49, an almost 17% rise since Friday at midnight. The death toll has risen to 354.

Four Knesset members entered quarantine on Friday after it was discovered that they had been in contact with confirmed coronavirus carriers.

MK Nir Barkat (Likud), MK Tehila Friedman (Blue & White), MK Orna Barbivai (Blue & White), and Aida Touma-Sliman (Joint List) will be in quarantine until July 14.

Jerusalem Affairs Minister Rafi Peretz (Bayit Yehudi) entered quarantine on Thursday after his advisor was diagnosed with the coronavirus and Public Security Minister Amir Ohana (Likud) entered quarantine after the head of the Border Police tested positive for the coronavirus.

Israel Police dispersed hundreds of teenagers at a large party in the Ben Shemen forest on Friday and detained the organizers of the party for questioning.

About 10,000 Israelis participated in a protest in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv on Motzei Shabbos against the government’s economic response during the coronavirus crisis.

אלפים בכיכר רבין. יש הטוענים שזאת ההפגנה הגדולה ביותר בכיכר מאז שהתפרצה הקורונה בישראל. @N12News pic.twitter.com/GXepDSqQHJ — אור רביד | Or Ravid (@OrRavid) July 11, 2020

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







