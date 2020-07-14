Will Yerushalayim’s Biggest Chareidi Area Be Placed Into Lockdown?





The neighborhood of Ramot in Jerusalem, which has about 60,000 residents, may be placed into lockdown due to its high rate of coronavirus infections, Kikar H’Shabbos reported.

Currently, Ramot’s Rabbanim and askanim are engaging in strenuous efforts to avoid a lockdown and have had more than one emergency meeting with government officials in the past 24 hours.

“Ramot is on the way to a lockdown but the government and the Home Front Command has given us a last chance to decrease the infection rate so the neighborhood won’t be declared a “red zone,” one of the neighborhood askanim told Kikar H’Shabbat. “This can be done by the neighborhood Rabbanim and representative taking responsibility, by the evacuation of patients to coronavirus hotels and adherence to Health Ministry regulations.”

“We see what’s happening in other neighborhoods and cities that were put into lockdown. Not only did the infection rate fail to decrease but the situation has become chaotic. Therefore we request of residents: Take action and prevent the lockdown.”

Another Kikar H’Shabbot report on Tuesday said unless there’s a last-minute change, the lockdown on Beitar Illit will be extended for at least a week, according to a senior Health Ministry official.

The official told Kikar that the rate of infection in the city is still very concerning. “The lockdown is not a punishment but there are places where there is no choice. Beitar has the highest infection rate in the country so we don’t have a choice.”

Another ministry official told Kikar: “Even the Chareidi representatives – when they see the data – understand that there’s no choice.”

There have been over 130 new virus cases diagnosed in Beitar Illit in the past two days.

