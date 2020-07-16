Gerrer Chassidim Call Out Against Protests in Romema, Disperse Crowd [VIDEO]





After three consecutive nights of stormy protests on Rechov Yirmiyahu in Yerushalayim against the government-imposed lockdown of Romema, Kiryat Belz and Kiryat Sanz, leaders of the Gerrer chassidus have called for the protests to be halted, Kikar H’Shabbos reported.

Rav Chaim Bunim Shatz instructed Gerrer chassidim – on the Gerrer internal phone system – to refrain from participating in the protests due to the spiritual and physical risk they pose.

“In light of the ongoing gatherings in the areas of the lockdown in Romema, we’re requesting that you exercise caution due to the spiritual and physical risks,” Rav Shatz said on the phone hotline. “Everyone should distance themselves from these places and should not be present in the area or pass by during the gatherings.”

A number of Gerrer avreichim who live near the area where the protests have been taking place dispersed the protesters on Tuesday night and tried convincing the teenagers to go home.

Nearby residents have been complaining that the protestors are not even residents of the area but are teenagers who come to the neighborhood looking for “action.” Many apartment residents in nearby buildings hung up large signs stating that they are pained by the lockdown but condemn protests against the police. “Zeh lo darkeinu” – “this is not our way” – the signs stated.

The residents published a message: “We’re pained by the imposition of a lockdown on the residents of the neighborhood…but in no way is it justified to turn our neighborhood into a center of protests and violence which contradicts the derech of Torah.”

“The residents of the neighborhood call to the public to stop coming to protest against the police. We’ll do everything we can to keep youth away who come and give in to their basest instincts.”

“The residents of the neighborhood are equipped with cameras and will film illegal activities and the material will be transferred to the police.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







