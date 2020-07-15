Chareidi Rapper Nissim Black Hospitalized With COVID-19





Chareidi rapper Nissim Black contracted the coronavirus two weeks ago and was hospitalized recently in serious condition in Shaarei Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem.

“Thanks for all the tefillos everybody,” Black wrote on Twitter on Tuesday night. “I am currently getting oxygen and meds in the hospital and I AM NOT in critical condition. Still need tefillos for a speedy recovery. Thank you all.”

Black made aliyah with his family from the US in 2016 and currently lives in Ramat Beit Shemesh.

His name for tefillah is Nissan Baruch ben Sora l’refuah sheleimah b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







