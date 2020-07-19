Iran: 2 More Explosions Rock The Country Over The Weekend





Another explosion occurred in Iran on Saturday at a power plant in the country’s central Isfahan province, according to a Reuters report based on Iranian media outlets.

Initial reports say no one was injured in the explosion but local power supply was cut off.

Earlier on Saturday, an explosion at an oil pipeline in the southwest oil-rich region of Khuzestan resulted in a huge fire at the site. No injuries were reported and no official governmental explanations were provided.

Some blamed the explosion on an Iranian dissident group, the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz, which has been declared a terrorist entity by the Iranian government.

The incidents on Saturday are the latest in a series of mysterious explosions and accidents in Iran beginning on June 30. Last week, seven ships at the Bushehr port in southwest Iran went up in flames and filled the south of the city with thick black smoke and earlier in the week there was an explosion at a chemical plant in eastern Iran.

عاجل.. انفجار في محطة توليد للطاقة وسط أصفهان بإيران، ولا أنباء عن إصابات. pic.twitter.com/EIqFKWUqAn — أخبار عاجلة (@News_Brk24) July 19, 2020

