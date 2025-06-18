Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

New Details About The Magnitude Of The Neis In Bnei Brak

The destruction in the Pardes Katz neighborhood of Bnei Brak. (Photo: Ari Kuperstock)

Residents of the Pardes Katz neighborhood in Bnei Brak told B’Chadrei Chareidim about the tremendous neis they experienced when an Iranian missile hit a school building.

The missile struck the Otzer HaChaim Bais Yaakov school, causing it to collapse and seriously damaging the neighboring ALEH rehabilitation center and the Mishkenot Shimon shul and other nearby apartment buildings, killing Avraham Cohen, H’yd.

The school, which only a few days ago was bustling with hundreds of students, is now a pile of rubble.

Rabbi Yehuda Mamorstein, the head of ALEH, amid the rubble. (ALEH)

Several hours before the missile strike, several teachers cleaned out the school’s bomb shelter so that the neighbors could use the shelter during the sirens. [Since the buildings in the neighborhood are old, the apartments don’t have individual safe rooms [mamadim] and some even lack communal bomb shelters.] They locked the shelter when they were finished and left the keys with one of the neighbors who lives next door to the school.

During the siren on Monday at 4:15 a.m., the neighbors rushed to enter the shelter but found it locked. With no choice, they quickly fled to another shelter.

Just seconds after the siren ended, the missile fell in a huge explosion on the building and completely destroyed it, with the force of the blast damaging nearby buildings as well.

The residents of the area later discovered the details of the nissim. The neighbor who had the key to the shelter slept through the siren. The missile fell on the front of the building and not on the back, which could have resulted in many casualties, chalilah.

“חסדי ה’ כי לא תמנו כי לא כלו רחמיו.”

