Watch: Explosive Balloon Lands In Southern Israel





As if the escalation on Israel’s northern border isn’t enough, an explosive balloon was spotted in Israel’s south on Monday.

“A balloon with a suspected object attached to it was found in an open area in the Eshkol Regional Council,” Israel Police reported.

“A police sapper was called to the scene and an investigation showed that it was an explosive device. The device was neutralized.”

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

בשטח פתוח בתחום המועצה האזורית אשכול אותר בלון אליו חובר חפץ חשוד. חבלן משטרה הוזעק למקום ובדיקה העלתה כי מדובר במטען חבלה. המטען נוטרל pic.twitter.com/sbKge4JRkJ — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) July 27, 2020

There has been a lull in the launching of explosive balloons from the Gaza Strip in the past month, with the last balloons launched in June and prior to that in late April.

Before the coronavirus pandemic began, there were constant launchings of explosive balloons into Israel from the Gaza Strip and Israel responded in the past with airstrikes on Gaza.

