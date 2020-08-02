ISRAEL WARNS: “Any Foreign Student Who Violates Regulations Will Be Deported,” Coronavirus Czar Says

Coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu said on Army Radio on Sunday morning that any student who comes to Israel from abroad to study and violates Health Ministry regulations will be deported.
Gamzu said that inspectors will ensure that students are adhering to regulations, including yeshivah bochurim, seminary students and university students.
“Any institution that disregards the restrictions will be closed and anyone who disregards the restrictions will be deported,” Gamzu said.
Israeli media reports over the weekend said that Gamzu criticized the decision to allow 16,000 yeshivah students into Israel. “We need to do the smart thing here and prevent another conflagration,” he said. “This is a decision that was made before I entered my position.”
Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Liberman quickly joined the fray, not wanting to miss an opportunity to attack Chareidim.
“Listen to Prof. Gamzu -16,000 yeshivah students must not be allowed to enter Israel,” Liberman wrote on social media. “Decisions must not be made due to political considerations and the surrender of Bibi and Gantz to the Chareidi parties.”
On the other hand, Gamzu said that he thinks Israel’s skies will reopen this month.
“I think the skies will re-open during August,” he said. “Our goal is to resume [flights] as quickly as possible and to as many “green countries” as possible because we’re pretty red compared to green countries. This is definitely a realistic goal.”
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri recently announced that foreign students will be permitted to enter Israel despite the current ban on non-Israeli citizens.
The approval applies to all yeshivah, seminary, Ulpana, MASA, and high school students.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
Gamzu will go the way of the Schlimazel-tov that preceded him. Another inflated pseudo-medical ego that is using the citizens of Israel as his vivisection bunnies. Anyone who values their freedom should oppose the mouth patches and freedom to move and gather decrees.
These reshoim think by hunting the chareidim and destroying Torah and Judaism the Corona Mageifa is going to disappear! Sorry, you are badly mistaken: it will only get worse as only the Torah and mitzvos can protect us from this illness!
Let Gamzu first 1) deal with the outrageously large demonstration s which which are horrifying breeding grounds for Corona, and with fact 2) that 68% of Corona cases are caught at home from the nucleus family unit.
We know your true colors Gamzu, and we Religious shall never be intimidated by you.