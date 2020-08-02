ISRAEL WARNS: “Any Foreign Student Who Violates Regulations Will Be Deported,” Coronavirus Czar Says





Coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu said on Army Radio on Sunday morning that any student who comes to Israel from abroad to study and violates Health Ministry regulations will be deported.

Gamzu said that inspectors will ensure that students are adhering to regulations, including yeshivah bochurim, seminary students and university students.

“Any institution that disregards the restrictions will be closed and anyone who disregards the restrictions will be deported,” Gamzu said.

Israeli media reports over the weekend said that Gamzu criticized the decision to allow 16,000 yeshivah students into Israel. “We need to do the smart thing here and prevent another conflagration,” he said. “This is a decision that was made before I entered my position.”

Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Liberman quickly joined the fray, not wanting to miss an opportunity to attack Chareidim.

“Listen to Prof. Gamzu -16,000 yeshivah students must not be allowed to enter Israel,” Liberman wrote on social media. “Decisions must not be made due to political considerations and the surrender of Bibi and Gantz to the Chareidi parties.”

On the other hand, Gamzu said that he thinks Israel’s skies will reopen this month.

“I think the skies will re-open during August,” he said. “Our goal is to resume [flights] as quickly as possible and to as many “green countries” as possible because we’re pretty red compared to green countries. This is definitely a realistic goal.”

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri recently announced that foreign students will be permitted to enter Israel despite the current ban on non-Israeli citizens.

The approval applies to all yeshivah, seminary, Ulpana, MASA, and high school students.

