TROUBLING: New Virus Outbreak In Bnei Brak Nursing Home





Israel’s Health Ministry recorded 625 new coronavirus cases as of Sunday morning, the lowest number of daily cases recorded in almost two months. However, the number of tests performed over the weekend was only 7,736, the lowest number of daily tests performed since June, and therefore does not reflect a reduction in the number of infections.

There are currently 26,153 active virus patients, with 340 people in serious condition, of whom 96 are ventilated. The death toll has risen to 531.

The Health Ministry reported a new coronavirus outbreak at the Shlomo Hamelech nursing home in Bnei Brak, with several residents testing positive over the weekend, the Health Ministry reported. There are now nine residents, all in one ward, who are positive for the virus.

Following the diagnosis of Jerusalem Affair Minister Rafi Peretz (Bayit Yehudi) with the coronavirus, three other ministers who were present at a recent meeting with Peretz, were sent into quarantine: Higher Education Minister Ze’ev Elkin (Likud), Community Empowerment Minister Orly Levy-Abekasis (Gesher), and Religious Affairs Minister Ya’akov Avitan (Shas).

The National Insurance Institute began depositing stimulus grants to about 1.2 million Israelis on Sunday, with the first grants being given to families with children under age 18. Seniors will be next on the list over the coming days, followed by the rest of Israel’s citizens over age 18.

The payment of the stimulus grants is the largest project ever carried out by the National Insurance Institute, the NII’s Director Meir Spiegler, said.

