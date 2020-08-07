Sanzer Rebbe: “The Beirut Explosion Shows Us How Hashem Saves Us From Our Enemies”





The Elul zeman in Sanzer yeshivos gedolos began early this year, on Tu B’Av, and the Sanzer Rebbe spoke words of chizzuk, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

The Rebbe’s son, Rav Yosef Moshe Dov Halberstam, announced before the speeches that all bochurim must wear masks during all sedarim in accordance with health ministry regulations.

“We must be thankful and rejoice that every bochur that arrived at yeshivah to learn and isn’t at a coronavirus hotel is within the ohel of Torah, which is of the most importance,” the Rebbe said.

“The great simcha on Tu B’Av was that was the day they stopped cutting wood [the wood needed to burn the karbanos in the Beis Hamikdash] and Yisrael had more time to be oseik b’Torah, which is the ikar of simcha, like it says: “פקודי ה’ ישרים משמחי לב.”

The Rebbe then remarked on the tremendous explosion in Beirut this week. “Nothing happens in this world except for Yisrael,” the Rebbe said. “Even what happened in Lebanon was a hint to Yisrael that they’ll see what one explosion can do and what doesn’t happen here in Eretz Hakodesh despite our enemies who want to destroy us.”

