How Will Israel’s Skies Reopen?





Following Israel’s announcement last week that is planning on opening its skies on August 16, a Channel 12 News report revealed some of the plan’s details.

The Israeli government has contacted 13 countries that are likely to allow Israeli tourists into their countries despite Israel’s current status as a “red country.” These countries include Greece, Italy, Cyprus, Jordan, Latvia, Finland, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Germany and Austria. Currently, Israelis are allowed to enter the United States and Ukraine.

Travelers into Israeli from “green countries” will not be required to quarantine. Those from “red countries” will be required to quarantine but the quarantine period will likely be shortened from the current 14 days.

There will be two separate locations for arrivals: one for those from “green countries” and another for arrivals from “red countries.”

A coronavirus testing lab will be opened at Ben-Gurion Airport, said coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu on Thursday. Most travelers will be required to take a coronavirus test before leaving Israel since many countries require tourists to show proof of a negative coronavirus test taken in the 72 hours prior to their flights. Passengers will have to travel to the airport 72 hours before their flight to be tested at their own expense. Tests are estimated to cost about several hundred shekels.

The flight crew will wear protective gear during the flights and it is possible that no meals will be served during flights.

Tickets will not be available for sale until the plan is finalized.

Meanwhile, the Israel Airports Authority (IAA) published a tender on Thursday for bids to establish a coronavirus testing lab at Ben-Gurion Airport.

