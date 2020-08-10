BREAKING IN BALTIMORE: Explosion Destorys Multiple Homes; Reports Of People Trapped





A massive explosion left multiple homes destroyed in Baltimore on Monday morning.

The explosion occurred in the 6500 block of Reisterstown Road. Fire Department, Baltimore Hatzolah and other emergency personnel were on the scene.

There were reports of numerous injuries and some people trapped.

Images from the scene showed homes totally destroyed.

Multiple local residents told YWN they felt the explosion a mile away.

