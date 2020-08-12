WATCH: Recap of “Chof Av in Almaty Kazakhstan





A three minute recap of Chof Av – the Yartzheit of HaRav Levi Yitzchok Schneerson zt”l, father of the Lubavicher Rebbe ZT”L in Alma Ata, Kazakhstan.

The video recap includes the charter of visitors, the historic announcement by the U.S. and Kazakh Governments, and events by the local Jewish community.

As YWN reported earlier, as the world marked the 76th Yartzheit, representatives of the governments of the United States and the former Soviet republic of Kazakhstan gathered at the Kever to formally designate it a Kazakh National Heritage site.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







