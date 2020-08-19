Tefillos Needed: Rosh Mesivta In Be’er HaTorah Sedated, Ventilated Due To COVID-19





Hagaon Rav Yechiel Disseldorf, a Rosh Mesivta in Yeshivas Be’er HaTorah, contracted the coronavirus about a month ago during an outbreak in the yeshiva and unfortunately, his condition has deteriorated in recent days, according to a Kikar H’Shabbos report.

Shortly before the end of the summer zeman, there was a coronavirus outbreak in Be’er HaTorah, with several staff members contracting the virus as well as dozens of bochurim.

HaRav Disseldorf was one of the Rabbanim who contracted the virus. He was already on the way to completely recovering from the virus when he unfortunately developed a serious infection. His condition subsequently deteriorated and he is currently hospitalized in serious condition in Shaarei Tzedek hospital, sedated and ventilated in the ICU.

At the instruction of gedolei Yisrael, the name Chaim was added to his name as a segulah for a refuah sheleimah.

The public is asked to daven for הרב חיים יחיאל בן אסתר אידל לרפואה שלמה, בתוך שאר חולי ישראל.

